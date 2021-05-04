x
Bustin' for Badges raffle drawing for local law enforcement

The Bustin' for Badges organization will be auctioning off three items at this year's raffle drawing.
Credit: bustinforbadges.org

ODESSA, Texas — Bustin' for Badges will have a raffle in support of local law enforcement at their 8th Annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser.

The raffle drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms on Friday, April 16th. The ticket prices are starting at $20 each or six for $100. 

The three items getting raffled are a 2021 Polaris Ranger 500, Bergara HMR Pro and a Primo Oval LG 300 Ceramic Grill. 

For tickets call (432)-260-1726 or go online at bustinforbadges.org. 

Those who purchase a raffle ticket will not need to be present to win.
8th Annual Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot Fundraiser
Save the date for our 8th annual Bustin' for Badges clay shoot fundraiser. We are excited for the upcoming 2021 event!! Preferred shoot times are filling up quickly. Register today to secure your spot.
