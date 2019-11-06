Clay shoot fundraiser delivers for area law enforcement

ODESSA, Texas — The 2019 Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot was a huge success and raised $400,000 for the four local law enforcement agencies. The Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Midland County Sheriff’s Office each received $100,000 checks at the 6th Annual Bustin for Badges Reception.

The clay shoot event took place a few weeks ago at Windwalker Farms in Stanton.



The Odessa Police Department says that they will use the money for the OPD Bomb Squad Unit to upgrade its equipment to be more efficient in the safest possible way. T

he Odessa Police Department thanked Pioneer Natural Resources, Wal-Mart, Sewell Ford, Family Power Sports of Odessa, United Rentals, and all other sponsors who contributed to this event.

This years's event was consider by all to be a huge success.