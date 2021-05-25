Bustin' for Badges raised $420,000 for local law enforcement agencies

Each of the departments received a $105,000 check which will go toward equipment.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local law enforcement gathered Tuesday for check presentations from Bustin' for Badges.

The clay shoot fundraiser managed to raise $420,000 for its 8th annual event, which was held in April.

These funds were divided equally and presented to the Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Odessa Police Department and Ector County Sheriff's Offices.

Sheriffs David Criner and Mike Griffis as well as Police Chiefs Mike Gerke and Seth Herman were on hand to accept the$105,000 checks.