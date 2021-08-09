Business and Economic Development Center offers advice on how to budget

Staff with the Business & Economic Development Center in Midland told NewsWest 9 ways to approach a personal budget.

MIDLAND, Texas — More Texans are getting back to work. That's a good thing, but it's a double edged sword.

The state's unemployment rate dropped to 6.2 percent last month. That number is below the threshold for extended benefits from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That means people still unable to find work will now be getting less money from the state.

Letticia Martinez, project assistant with the Business & Economic Development Center in Midland told NewsWest 9 ways to approach your budget.

"People will have to restructure their financial budget, their personal budget or their family budget," said Martinez. "Some of the ways to do that is to look at your expenses and look at those that are fixed and variable expenses. "Look for opportunities to cut back or even gain a second job, so that you have more revenue to address the shortage."

Victoria Santiago, Counselor with the Business & Economic Development Center encourages people to always remember the impacts of debt.

"You have to include the cost of your debt. A lot of people don't realize how expensive debt is," said Santiago. "People are like 'I can buy this' without realizing at the end they are paying so much interest."

Santiago emphasizes the importance of having a good credit score

"You buy a car, and if you have poor credit score you will end up paying eight percent or 10 percent on your car loan," said Santiago. "If you have a good credit score you would get that same car in the same condition for maybe 1.9 or two percent."

Martinez said understanding the difference between a "need" and a "want" will help people be financially aware of their spending.