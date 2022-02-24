Business bringing Nomad water recycling to Midland

Encore Green Environmental hopes by-product water can be used for agricultural purposes.

MIDLAND, Texas — Encore Green Environmental has announced it will be bringing back Nomad technology to Midland for water recycling.

This technology uses by-product water recycling to help the agricultural community in the area and reduce water waste.

EGE announced this as oil and gas industry leaders met in Midland County for the Water in Energy Conference.

The business hopes this technology will bring the oil and gas world together with the agriculture industry.