Business bringing Nomad water recycling to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Encore Green Environmental has announced it will be bringing back Nomad technology to Midland for water recycling.
This technology uses by-product water recycling to help the agricultural community in the area and reduce water waste.
EGE announced this as oil and gas industry leaders met in Midland County for the Water in Energy Conference.
The business hopes this technology will bring the oil and gas world together with the agriculture industry.
"Our main goal is that agriculture has to be a part of the conversation. The energy industry, the environmental world.... is going to have to connect and work with agriculture because they've got all the land," said Marvin Nash with EGE.