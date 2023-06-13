Bush Family Home Museum to host third Thursday Reading event on June 15

NewsWest 9's Victor Lopez will be the special guest reader of the feature book "Little Golden Book: Daddies"

MIDLAND, Texas — The Bush Family Home Museum will be holding its third Thursday Reading event on June 15.

The event will run from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and is for all ages. It is also completely free.

NewsWest 9's own Victor Lopez will be the special guest reader for this event. He will be reading the feature book "Little Golden Book: Daddies". All of the children in attendance will receive a copy of the featured book and a gift from one of the sponsors.