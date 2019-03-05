MIDLAND, Texas — Bush Elementary has been recognized for their fight against cancer.

The students raised over $5,000 in through the Pennies for Patients campaign.

To honor the MISD school, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society awarded the students a special banner and designated the school as a Champions of Change campus.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is dedicated to researching for breakthroughs in immunotherapy, genomic and personalized medicine int he fight against cancer. To learn more about their mission you can visit their website.

To donate to the school's Pennies for Patients campaign you can click here.