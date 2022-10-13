Bush Convention Center holding events following flooding

MIDLAND, Texas — A water main break flooded the Bush Convention Center in February causing damage and forcing it to close to dry it out and repair the water main.
Events were cancelled causing some who were using the venue to make last minute changes and move their events.
As of right now the convention center is holding events and didn't cancel any for the month of October.
In a statement from the city it said in part, "Some projects moved quicker, and some had delays due to supply issues. A few areas are yet to be completed, so we are a bit limited in what we can offer in some areas. We are doing our best to accommodate our guests, moving rooms, or times. We anticipate things to continue moving swiftly over the next month."