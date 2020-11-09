Bush Convention Center adapting to 'new normal'

Permian Basin Comic Con X is in town. It is one of the many conferences the Convention Center has lined up for the fall season.

MIDLAND, Texas — Here is a hopeful sign things are getting back to "normal."

The Bush Convention Center has a jam-packed fall season filled with conventions.

Since March the Convention Center has been pretty quiet, but this weekend it is loud.

Permian Basin Comic Con X is in town. It is one of the many conferences the convention center has lined up for this fall.

But conventions will look differently in 2020.

“We have all of our vendors and employees do temperature checks and medical screening every day," Brad Barnett, Midland Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President of Tourism and Facilities, said. "If you don’t feel good obviously don’t come in and we have masks available if someone wants to come into the building."

Some vendors this weekend even capitalizing on the masks.

If people are not comfortable coming to the convention in person, there is an option for that, a virtual one.

“I think there will be a lot more Hybrid conventions," Barnett said. "For example, the Chamber of Commerce had an annual meeting last week we had about 250 people in the building and then the other 200 joined us online”

As for cleanup, the convention center is not messing around.

“We have backpack hydro-static spray, we spray the rooms with a disinfectant," Barnett said. "Then for multi-day events like Comic Con, we go in with the sprayers at the end of each day.”

A team effort, to get Midland back in business and get life back on track here for all of us amidst COVID.