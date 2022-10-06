Bus carrying Lovington High School girls soccer teams involved in crash

At last update, most of the players had been released back to their families, but two players were still being monitored at Artesia General Hospital.

ARTESIA, N.M. — A bus carrying the Lovington High School varsity and junior varsity girls soccer teams was involved in a crash with a semi-truck near Artesia Thursday afternoon.

According to New Mexico State Police, the bus had 40 students and one adult on board. Four students were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At last update from Lovington Municipal Schools, most of the players had been released back to their families, but two players were still being monitored at Artesia General Hospital.

The teams were scheduled to play Artesia High School, but the games were rescheduled.

Superintendent of Lovington Schools Pamela Quiñones released the following statement about the incident:

“Artesia Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Phipps, Assistant Superintendent Skinner, and their administrative team, as well as Artesia General Hospital, have provided unbelievable support and hospitality for everyone involved."

Artesia Public Schools provided a bus to transport students back to Lovington.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by NMSP.

Haldeman Road is closed from US 285 to US 82 and Richey is closed from the intersection with Haldeman 229 to North Bolton. They are expected to be closed for several hours.