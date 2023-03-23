'Burritos for Badges' event to take place on March 25

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting a 'Burritos for Badges' event on March 25.
The event will be held at the Rosa's Cafe on Faudree Road from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Officers will be selling raffle tickets for $20 each. The raffle drawing will take place on May 5 at Windwalker Farms.
Some of the raffle prizes includes a 2023 Polaris Ranger 570, Kent Kwik gift cards, and Traeger Wood Pellet Grill. All of the values for the prizes will be available on the Odessa Police Department Facebook page.