Bunche Elementary holds 'Trip Around Latin America' event in honor of Hispanic Heritage

MIDLAND, Texas — As the month of September holds significance to many celebrations, Thursday night Bunche Elementary in Midland put on their "Trip Around Latin America" event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Students, families and staff got together to learn about Hispanic culture in a fun way, featuring the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland Mariachi, Ballet Folkorico and Bunche's very own Mariachi Osos.
Kids were also able to interact in learning activities and play games all while being taught a history lesson on their culture.
"It's a great event that is representative of our community and the students we serve and the families we serve," Bunche Elementary Principal Krista Daniel said. "So to have them come in and actually understand, know, participate and be a part of the event with us, is very important. And of course, for our kids to understand where their families come from is really exciting."