Buena Vista ISD names lone Superintendent finalist

IMPERIAL, Texas — Buena Vista ISD has named its lone finalist for the Superintendent role.

Kyle mostly recently served as the Secondary Principal and District Safety Coordinator in Meadow ISD. He also served as the District Principal in Loraine ISD prior to Meadow ISD.

Kyle has held principal, coordinator, assistant principal, coach and classroom teacher roles throughout his education career.

"With my time in education, I've learned and strive to live by the mantra, 'Every Student, Every Day, All In'," Kyle said. " I am extremely honored to lead such a great district. My family and I look forward to this amazing opportunity to serve our wonderful students, staff and community as we move forward."