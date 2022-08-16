Buckner to build new family hope center

"Our family hope center, the model of success, is based off the following we call it the 3 E's; engage, equip and elevate" said Patricia Acosta, Director of Admin and Operation in Midland. "And so we really want to engage the families through community events and assistance, equip the families that we want to help with education, financial empowerment, child and youth development, and then elevate is family coaching and counseling and spiritual enrichment."