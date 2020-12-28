Buckner Midland's family pathways program continues to help single parents

The program has five graduates this year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Buckner Midland is all about family, from supporting single parents to helping families get ready to foster or adopt.

Their family pathways program is all about supporting single parents as they work to support themselves and their children.

"You have to be dedicated. You have to want to be successful," Line Cheudjieu, single mother said.

Cheudjieu said this is the criteria you should meet when starting the family pathways program.

It's how she was last December when she joined, and she's still dedicated today.

"It's that drive within them that keeps me here," Sindy Muro, Buckner family pathways director said.

"It's helping single families strengthen and help(ing) them reduce barriers to self sufficiency, so how we do that is we offer available housing and financial assistance with counseling as well and we offer financial empowerment classes, just a wrap around of services for the single mothers while they are seeking a higher education," Muro said.

Line just finished her licensed vocational nursing program at Midland College with a 4.0 and now she's pushing herself further to get her BSN.

"I decided I have to do this now because I don't want to have to pass up opportunity," Cheudjieu said.

Before this opportunity, Line needed someone to watch her daughter while she was in class.

Buckner's family pathways program is doing exactly that now and so much more so Line can get her degree.

"I am very grateful because I don't think I would've finished a program if I was where I was... I have a peace of mind where I'm living right now. All I can focus on is my school and my daughter," Cheudjieu said.

Line said she hopes other single mothers and fathers get the help they need too so they can get where they need to go for their family's sake.