Buckner Midland holds grand opening for new Family Hope Center

MIDLAND, Texas — Buckner Midland held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for its new Family Hope Center.

The center is designed to help families stay together and find hope while experiencing poverty and family issues.

Buckner says providing families with aid and coaching can help decrease the likelihood of neglect and abuse in children and in turn the removal of children from a family.

This location will offer free classes such as Jobs for Life and Faith and Finances.

Family Hope Centers have been built in multiple countries and all over Texas, with the Midland location being the newest. It is also the first new Buckner program in Midland since 2003.

During the grand opening event, Buckner International President and CEO Albert Reyes spoke, as well as other prominent Buckner leaders.