Bryan woman accused of beating 6-year-old with belt, girl found dead in home

Jessica Bundren, 40, is charged with the beating of her 6-year-old stepdaughter.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan woman has been accused of abuse after her 6-year-old stepdaughter was found dead Tuesday evening.

Jessica Bundren, 40, is charged with injury to a child. Authorities said she admitted to what she called "disciplining" the child.

Police officers were called to the 700 block of Garden Acres just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bundren allegedly told officers her stepdaughter had fallen down the stairs earlier in the evening and had been sent to bed. Bundren allegedly claimed she went to check on the child later and found her to be not breathing.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the child on the floor of her bedroom under a sheet. They said the girl suffered injuries to her face, head, upper body and on her legs. Officers reported it appeared the child had suffered welts and puncture wounds that looked to be made with some kind of belt.

Authorities said Bundren admitted to disciplining her stepdaughter after she had wet the bed. They said Bundren admitted to using a belt and hitting her as many times as her age but did not know why the girl stopped breathing.

Authorities said they marks on the 6-year-old girl's body are consistent with the beating of a belt.