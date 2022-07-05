Army Veteran and his brother work hard to grow local trucking company

Andy Mattingly started PACE Field Services LLC in 2017, right here in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — PACE Field Services LLC is a trucking company that was started in 2017 by Andy Mattingly.

What does PACE stand for? Positive Attitude Changes Everything, and that positive attitude has helped the local business grow

"Andy Mattingly, President of Pace field services, and basically he had moved out here right after I did 2013-2014 and basically started this company up from the ground, from one truck to where its at now where we've got a fleet of over 40 heavy hall trucks we're really starting to push forward with our growth out here, our growth has gotten extremely aggressive." said Chris Mattingly, the brother of Andy who is also part of PACE.

Regardless of the circumstance these two brothers have always had each other's back.

"I spent 16 years in the military, I was in the united states army, got out in 2012," Chris said. "In those 16 years the guy that has been in my corner has been my brother and so when I got out here I of course invited him to move out here. Since then I've been in his corner taking that role and supporting his endeavor."

PACE field services LLC hauls all kinds of things, and big things at that helping out local industry and companies across the country.

"It really brings a sense of community back to the area when your driving down I-20 in Houston, Texas or your driving down I-40 in Tennessee and you see a pace truck and it's like I know that company," Chris said.

It's a rapidly growing business that's now in need of more drivers.

"The work force has got a serious depletion of qualified truck drivers," Chris said.

The cost of diesel right now also makes it hard for trucking and hauling companies, but that doesn't stop the Mattingly brothers from keeping a positive attitude and growing their company.