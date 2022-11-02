Rep. Landgraf holding town halls

There will be five town halls throughout November.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has announced he will be holding town halls throughout the month of November.

There will be five meetings spread across the four counties that Landgraf represents.

During the events, Landgraf says he hopes to discuss the upcoming Texas legislative session and take questions.

All town halls will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m., except the Loving County event which will run until 7 p.m. instead.