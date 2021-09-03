Bring your princess to the Princess Tea Party event at The Painted Potter

Do you have a favorite princess? Do you want to attend a fun tea party dressed as your favorite princess?

ODESSA, Texas — Do you have a favorite princess?

Do you want to attend a fun tea party dressed as your favorite princess?

If so, you and your little princess can have a day of fun at The Painted Potter's Princess Tea Party event.

At this fun and creative event, you and your lovely little princess will not only make friends but also paint a ceramic teacup and saucer while being served tea ( juice) and brunch.

So if you want to enjoy a day of being your favorite princess, the event will be held on Mar. 13 at The Painted Potter between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.