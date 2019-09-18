ALPINE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Do you have opinions about Texas courts?

The Texas Office of Court Administration will host a two and a half hour in-person discussion in Alpine Tuesday, October 15, open to 20 participants.

The 20 participants will be selected through an online survey and notified by email.

Those chosen for the face-to-face meeting will be given a chance to share their views, a free lunch, and a $75 Amazon Gift Card.

The meeting is designed to help the Court Administration gain a better understanding of the public’s perception of the courts and judicial system.

It will be geared towards Alpine residents' specific concerns or issues about the Texas judicial system.

For more information or to apply, check out the online survey.

The 3-minute survey is part of an initiative made possible by a grant through the National Center for State Courts.

