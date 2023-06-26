Brewster County Sheriff's Office seizes 24.5 lbs. of cocaine

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Sheriff Deputies arrested the driver of a vehicle that was carrying over 24.5 pounds of cocaine on June 23.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford Explorer West of Alpine. During the stop, one of the BCSO K9s, Latek, conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle. Latek detected a smell of narcotic odor and this led to a search where hidden compartments were found with the cocaine.