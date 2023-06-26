x
Brewster County Sheriff's Office seizes 24.5 lbs. of cocaine

The driver of the vehicle, Ana Cristina Alarcon Rios, was taken into custody on June 23.
Credit: Brewster County Sheriff's Office

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Sheriff Deputies arrested the driver of a vehicle that was carrying over 24.5 pounds of cocaine on June 23. 

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford Explorer West of Alpine. During the stop, one of the BCSO K9s, Latek, conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle. Latek detected a smell of narcotic odor and this led to a search where hidden compartments were found with the cocaine. 

Brewster County Sheriff's Office Drug Bust

The driver, Ana Cristina Alarcon Rios, was taken into custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

