Brewster County Sheriff's Office donates money to the Uvalde victim's families

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson traveled to Uvalde, Texas to deliver donations and offer support to the victim's families of the mass shooting.

The week before, the Brewster County Sheriff's Office collected donations from community groups and other local law enforcement agencies in the area who were looking to add to the donation total. While in Uvalde, Sheriff Dodson was able to directly deliver the donations to the Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco.