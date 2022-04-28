Brewster County Sheriff's Office arrests two suspects on smuggling of persons charges

Adrian Escobedo and Alonso Delacruz were also charged with evading arrest after fleeing on with seven undocumented migrants.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Two male suspects were arrested after attempting to smuggle seven undocumented migrants.

A Brewster County Deputy tried to stop the driver, Alonso Delacruz, at a traffic stop, but Delacruz did not listen and drove away.

Delacruz was driving 100 MPH, while the Pecos County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS also tried to stop him.

A Texas DPS trooper eventually deployed spikes and successfully stopped the vehicle. However, Delacruz, the front passenger Adrian Escobedo and seven undocumented migrants decided to flee on foot. With help from the same law enforcement agencies and US Border Patrol, all nine people were quickly apprehended.