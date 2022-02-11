Brewster County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect involved in smuggling incident

This marks the second time in a week that the suspect, Gary Lynn Huling, was arrested.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect involved in a smuggling scheme near Marathon.

The suspect, Gary Lynn Huling, was fleeing from U.S. Border Patrol Agents and crashed into a fence. Huling, along with five undocumented migrants, went on foot to escape the Agents, but failed and were soon after apprehended.

Huling was transported to Big Bend Regional Hospital for treatment, and at the same time, multiple warrants were obtained by the Brewster County Deputies for multiple charges. It was also later found out that the vehicle Huling was driving was a stolen rental vehicle.

Huling was previously arrested by Border Patrol Agents the week before when methamphetamine was found in his possession. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was later released from jail after posting bail.