Brewster County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect on smuggling charges

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A Brewster County Deputy has arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle in five undocumented migrants.

Omar Gabriel Luna was stopped in Marathon and transported to the Brewster County Jail. Luna has been charged with five counts of smuggling of persons, as well as enhanced higher charges for smuggling juveniles.

All five undocumented migrants were from Mexico including two juveniles. They were referred to Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.