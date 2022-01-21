Brewster County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after high speed chase

David Ramirez is facing multiple charges for smuggling of persons, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Two Brewster County Deputies arrested a suspect after a high speed chase during the night of January 20.

The driver of the Honda Civic, David Ramirez, hit speeds as high as 120 MPH at one point. He slowed down eventually around the intersection of Highway 118 and FM 170 to allow his passengers, four undocumented migrants, to escape on foot.

Ramirez continued north and stayed at speeds close to 100 MPH. With the help of stop sticks and additional units from Alpine, Ramirez was unable to move on much further and hit a rock.

After attempting to run from deputies and U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Ramirez was eventually restrained and taken into custody.