ALPINE, Texas — Christmas morning Brewster County deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 67, just north of Alpine.

Authorities say the crash involved a single driver, and they were transported to the hospital.

Brewster County Sheriff's Office

No further details are available at this time.

Stay safe this holiday season and big thanks for the authorities assisting this Christmas morning.

RELATED: Granbury woman dead in 2-vehicle crash

RELATED: Child hit by car in Odessa