Brewster County jail trustees work on community projects in Marathon and Alpine

Sheriff Dodson and Brewster County Jail personnel supervised the demolition in preparation improvements at Marathon High School.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Sheriff Dodson and Brewster County Jail personnel were on site to oversee the work of the jail trustees as they worked on community projects in Alpine and Marathon.

Jail trustees are volunteers who are chosen by staff based on their behavior to work outdoors on projects that will help benefit local communities.

Some of those projects included demolition in preparation for improvements at Marathon High School as well as work on the overgrown foliage at the Holy Angels Cemetery.