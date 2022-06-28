Brewster County Deputies arrest suspect involved in smuggling incident

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Deputies arrested a suspect involved in a human smuggling incident.
On June 22, the Deputies and U.S. Border Patrol Agents were tracking a group of individuals trespassing on private property, North of Marathon, when they found a vehicle that was in an area to possibly pick up some of these individuals.
A stop was conducted due to a traffic violation, and the law enforcement agencies found out that the driver, Jose Salvador Lopez Grijalva, had been attempting to transport two undocumented migrants from Mexico.
Lopez Grijalva was charged with two counts of human smuggling, while the undocumented migrants were transported to the Border Patrol Agents.