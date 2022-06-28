Brewster County Deputies arrest suspect involved in smuggling incident

Jose Salvador Lopez Grijalva has been charged with two counts of human smuggling.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Deputies arrested a suspect involved in a human smuggling incident.

On June 22, the Deputies and U.S. Border Patrol Agents were tracking a group of individuals trespassing on private property, North of Marathon, when they found a vehicle that was in an area to possibly pick up some of these individuals.

A stop was conducted due to a traffic violation, and the law enforcement agencies found out that the driver, Jose Salvador Lopez Grijalva, had been attempting to transport two undocumented migrants from Mexico.