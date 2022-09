Emanuel Hosea Hafford was discovered to be smuggling five migrants on Highway 385 near Marathon.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Deputies arrested a suspect involved in a human smuggling incident on September 24.

Emanuel Hosea Hafford was found smuggling in five migrants on Highway 385 near Marathon. The five migrants are from Mexico and were processed by Border Patrol Agents.

Hafford was booked into the Brewster County Jail and charged with five counts of smuggling of persons.