Brewster County Deputies arrest suspect involved in human smuggling incident

Steven J. Bailey has been charged with six counts of smuggling of persons and possessing a firearm.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Deputies arrested a suspect at Big Bend National Park involved in a human smuggling incident.

Steven J. Bailey was found by deputies with a 9 mm handgun and body armor, while the six undocumented migrants with Bailey fled on foot away from the vehicle.

While heading to the Brewster County Jail in Bailey's vehicle, deputies encountered the six undocumented migrants again and quickly detained them.

The undocumented migrants were from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. They were immediately handed over to U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

Bailey was transported to the Brewster County Jail and charged with six counts of smuggling of persons and possessing a firearm.