BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County has officially lifted the county-wide burn ban.

The ban was instated on March 20, 2019 and extended on May 1 before being lifted on June 12.

The notice was posted on Brewster County's official website.

"While much of the County has received rain over the last several weeks, northern areas continued to remain dry until recently," a notice from the county said.

"Should moisture levels again decrease, Brewster County Commissioners Court has the authority to reenact the burn ban at any time."