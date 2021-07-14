Boys & Girls Club throwing 'Maskerade Ball' fundraiser

The gala will help the non-profit provide for kids in the Permian Basin and will feature actors Joel McHale and Michael Carbonaro.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin will hold its annual gala on August 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Bush Convention Center.

The non-profit had to cancel last year's event due to COVID-19, which they say put a strain on their limited resources. Funds raised will help provide after-school care, meals, and programs for kids in the area.

This year’s theme is Maskerade Ball, a reference to the pandemic that the Boys & Girls Clubs hope "will give people a creative outlet to adorn a different kind of mask."

The event will feature actors Joel McHale and Michael Carbonaro.