Boys and Girls Club uses sun to cook pizzas and s'mores

The children made their own solar ovens using pizza boxes and aluminum foil.

MIDLAND, Texas — The heat in West Texas during the summer can be a little unbearable, but sometimes good things can come out of it.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin decided to use the triple digit temperatures to their advantage and have a little fun in Midland Tuesday.

Club members used pizza boxes donated by Little Caesar's and aluminum foil to make their own solar ovens. Then they created some pizzas and s'mores.

With a little bit of plastic wrap to keep out bugs and dirt, soon the treats were baking away in the hot sun.

The team used thin pre-baked crusts, so the pizzas only needed about an hour in the hot sun.

Club members were then able to enjoy the pizza and s'mores they baked using the sun.

