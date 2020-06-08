Boys and Girls club extending hours during MISD mandatory remote learning phase

In a regular year, the Boys and Girls Club would switch over to an after school schedule once school starts.

MIDLAND, Texas — With the start of the 2020-2021 school year, most kids will be logging in instead of walking into a classroom.

Both MISD and ECISD have made commitments to rely on remote learning at the start of their academic years.

That means many working parents of the 50,000+ students in the districts are trying to figure out who will watch their children.

In a move to help where it can, The Boys and Girls Club of Midland will maintain their summer hours for at least the first four weeks of MISD's mandatory remote learning phase.

This means the club will supervise kids from 8 am to 6 pm.

The organization says they'll also be promoting education with the use of their technology including WiFi hot spots and a computer lab.

Right now, the organization's plan is to shift to after school hours in Odessa. Though the organization's executive director says there's a chance adjustments could carry over to Odessa if there's a great need.