Boys and Girls Club honor Ector County Sheriff's Department

ODESSA, Texas — It was a big day today over in Odessa as the Wilkerson Boys and Girls Club Center got a big makeover, all thanks to the Ector County Sheriff's Department.

Today, the nonprofit held a ceremony to honor Sheriff Mike Griffis and his team for all the hard work they did to make the center a better place for kids.

Sheriff Griffis was able to speak more on what it meant for the department to give back to the Boys and Girls Club.

"You know, it's our honor to help them, the Boys and Girls Club," Griffis said. "They do a good job at their youth, and we try to help all the nonprofit organizations that we can. And these folks called us at the right time, and we were able to come out and bring some of our working inmates to come out here and help brighten the place up, and it looks great. Apparently, it hadn't been done in 25 years, and we're just honored to help them."

While the nonprofit is grateful for all the new upgrades, there's still more work that needs to be done to reach their goal.

"We have so many things we need done," Unit Director of Wilkerson Boys and Girls Club Bailey Gonzales said. "Our gym, of course, needs some painting upgrades. We don't have any type of gaming system. I really want to just have a few areas where the kids can play a game or something. So, we don't have those type of things here."