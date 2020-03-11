Boys & Girls Club holds food election for members

The club wanted to show its members the importance of election day and voting.

MIDLAND, Texas — At the Boys & Girls Club in Midland, the members were asked to vote today during their own Club Election Day.

Despite clearly not being old enough to vote in this year's election, the boys and girls had to make a tough decision between two delicious food options, pizza or tacos.

Each member received a vote and had to cast their ballot before the end of the day.

"We decided to find a fun way to teach our members about the election process and the importance of voting," says Michael Jasso of the Boys & Girls Club.

The results will be announced tomorrow and the winning snack will be given to each member of the club.