Boy Scouts help celebrate Rattlesnake Bomber Museum anniversary

Boy Scouts were on hand to assist in the 80th anniversary of the Rattlesnake Bomber Museum in Monahans.

MONAHANS, Texas — Troop 675 and Troop 719 helped the Rattlesnake Bomber Museum with celebrating its 80th anniversary Monday.

Not only that, but they also got to talk about the different contributions that the Boy Scouts made during World War II.

“A lot of what the Boy Scouts did was first aid. Bandaging, splinting, carrying people; things like that during the war. So, we're here setting up a little demonstration for people who would like to see what they did. Plus, it helps our boys learn their skills that they can take with them on a daily basis.” Daniel Bergmann, Scout Master of Troop 675 said.

During the war the Boy Scouts also assisted with things such as food drives, paper collection drives, and promoting the purchase of war bonds.

After being invited, Troop 719 was more than happy to come out and live up to the selfless history of giving back to the community that the organization has.

The Boy Scouts also now have girls in its ranks as well.

“So we started our girl troop about a year and a half ago and we’ve grown from having eight girls to thirteen; and so anytime anybody in the community asks us to do something it’s a really great feeling that they know that we’re there and that they trust my kiddos to do whatever it is they need to do.” Hannah Jennings, Scout Master of Troop 719 said.