ODESSA, Texas — Bowie Jr. High parents picked up students on October 4 after threats of a shooting began to circulate.

ECISD says Bowie was never on lockdown, but the police were looking into an unsubstantiated Snapchat threat.

Multiple people reached out to us around 1 p.m. with reports of students with guns in the school, but ECISD says this did not happen.

Parents expressed frustration that they were not notified about the situation, but ECISD says due to the sheer number of anonymous threats made each year they are unable to send notices to unsubstantiated threats.

Even if there is no notice to parents, however, ECISD says they take all threats seriously and police are always fully engaged with these investigations.

Additionally, if there is any credibility to a threat, ECISD says they will be sure to notify parents as possible.