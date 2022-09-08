x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bowie Middle School student arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant

A video being circulated online shows the student attack a teacher in a classroom.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ODESSA, Texas — An eighth grade student at Bowie Middle School was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday, according to an Ector County ISD spokesperson.

The charge stems from the student attacking a teacher in a classroom, which can be seen in a video being circulated online.

The condition of the teacher is unknown at this time.

This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more details are released.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Annual Midland Chamber event emphasizes importance of investing in young adults

Before You Leave, Check This Out