Bowie Middle School student arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant

A video being circulated online shows the student attack a teacher in a classroom.

ODESSA, Texas — An eighth grade student at Bowie Middle School was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday, according to an Ector County ISD spokesperson.

The charge stems from the student attacking a teacher in a classroom, which can be seen in a video being circulated online.

The condition of the teacher is unknown at this time.