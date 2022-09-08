Bowie Middle School student arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant

ODESSA, Texas — An eighth grade student at Bowie Middle School was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday, according to an Ector County ISD spokesperson.
The charge stems from the student attacking a teacher in a classroom, which can be seen in a video being circulated online.
The condition of the teacher is unknown at this time.
This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more details are released.