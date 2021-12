'Elf the Musical Jr.' will be performed December 17-18.

ODESSA, Texas — Bowie Middle School will be performing its first ever musical this December.

Nearly 40 students and their teachers have been preparing for "Elf the Musical Jr." The show will run at 6:30 p.m. on December 17-18 at the Bowie Cafeteria.

The hour-long show is based off the 2003 film starring Will Ferrel.

Tickets will be $10 for general admission and $5 for students.

To purchase tickets you can buy them at the door or click or tap here.