Bowie Middle School goes on lockdown due to airsoft gun

ODESSA, Texas — Bowie Middle School was forced to go on a brief lockdown this morning after a student brought in an airsoft gun on campus.

The school had planned a lockdown drill this morning, but changed their plans to a real lockdown once there were rumblings from other students about a gun on campus.

Some students believed it was just an airsoft gun, while others said it was a real gun.

Once the district figured out the student had an airsoft gun, the student was taken into custody and will face school discipline as well as a Class A Misdemeanor criminal charge, Use or Threat of Gun on Campus.