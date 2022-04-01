x
Bowie Middle School goes on lockdown due to airsoft gun

The student will face school discipline and a Class A Misdemeanor criminal charge for Use or Threat of Gun on Campus.
Credit: Ector County ISD
(Source: Ector County ISD)

ODESSA, Texas — Bowie Middle School was forced to go on a brief lockdown this morning after a student brought in an airsoft gun on campus. 

The school had planned a lockdown drill this morning, but changed their plans to a real lockdown once there were rumblings from other students about a gun on campus. 

Some students believed it was just an airsoft gun, while others said it was a real gun. 

Once the district figured out the student had an airsoft gun, the student was taken into custody and will face school discipline as well as a Class A Misdemeanor criminal charge, Use or Threat of Gun on Campus. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

