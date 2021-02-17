Border Patrol investigating after bodies of 2 Guatemalan men found frozen

CCSO says the Guatemalan consulate is assisting in notifying family members of the two men back home.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — United States Border Patrol is looking into the deaths of two suspected Guatamalan men who appeared to have frozen to death near Van Horn.

The Culberson County Sheriff's Office found the two men within 10 miles of each other on Feb. 16.

The sheriff's office and Border Patrol agents are working together to identify the two men, as well as look into a smuggling organization operating in the area.