Border Patrol remembers Agent Rogelio Martinez on the anniversary of his death

Agent Rogelio Martinez of the Big Bend Sector died near Van Horn on November 19, 2017.

VAN HORN, Texas — Border Patrol commemorated the anniversary of the death of one of its own Friday.

Martinez died from critical injuries, and an autopsy at the time revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head caused by an undetermined manner of death.