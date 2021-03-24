Issues at the border remain

The first images of the interior of the border holding facilities were released thanks to Texas Representative Henry Cuellar, giving us a look at the conditions.

MIDLAND, Texas — As we gather information about the holding facilities in West Texas, one thing has been consistent. Getting information from Health and Human Services has been slow-going.

This is also true for local leaders trying to get information on the status of the facilities. Questions are continuously being asked from the number of minors at the facility to safety measures in place.

The only response so far has been that of silence.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf has gone directly up the chain of Health and Human Services herself to try and get answers, but even she has yet to get a response.

As we continue to wait, migrants continue to cross the border. Nearly 9,000 crossings in two weeks. This has created another problem: overcrowded holding facilities at the border.

Texas Representative Henry Cuellar provided some of the first images of the conditions of one of the holding facilities in Donna, Texas, although he wouldn't reveal who captured the photos.

"I think the public needs to know, you know, the conditions of those facilities," Cuellar said. "Look, we can have all the good intentions, but I think the numbers are overwhelming."

Cuellar has also gone on to say that the Biden administration needs to move quicker in processing these migrants who show up at the border.

"I think anybody that's been involved with this would have predicted this some months ago," Cuellar said.

As more children cross the border, the government is working to make more room. Joint-base San Antonio-Lackland and Fort Bliss in El Paso are two locations up for consideration as holding facilities.