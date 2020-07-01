TEXAS, USA — Those who were born and raised in the Permian Basin are no stranger to the oilfield. The smell, the industry, the booms and the busts-it all comes with the territory.

Christian Wallace grew up in Andrews and even worked for a year as a roughneck on oil rigs. Now he's putting his experience to use producing a podcast on the oilfield experience for Texas Monthly.

"Boomtown" is a ten part podcast series that takes listeners on a tour of the Permian Basin. From pumpjacks to tumbleweeds, listeners get a new look at the place where the oil boom is at its greatest height.

The podcast tackles the basics of the oil boom, interviewing the people who have made their homes in the region and those who work day in and day out on the rigs.

Other episodes take a deep dive into the risks of the rig, including countless injuries and the deaths that are sadly not uncommon in the industry.

New episodes are released every Tuesday. You can listen to them on the Texas Monthly website or on your preferred podcasting platform.

‎Boomtown on Apple Podcasts ‎In a rugged corner of West Texas, billionaire wildcatters and roughnecks are fueling an oil boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. This modern-day gold rush has sent both big oil companies and scrappy start-ups scrambling to secure a piece of the action. Tex...

RELATED: 'Finding Home in Boomtown': A West Texas film

RELATED: Verify: Texas oil is the new gold rush