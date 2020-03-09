Bonham Middle School goes on lockout due to nearby car accident

The lockout only lasted 30 minutes.

ODESSA, Texas — Bonham Middle School was on lockout briefly Thursday morning.

The lockout lasted only 30 minutes, from 8:15-8:45 a.m.

ECISD says the reason for the lockout was a car accident in the area.

A subject involved in the accident fled the scene on foot and appeared to be running in the direction of the school.

Odessa police, who were investigating the accident, informed the school of this and the school went on precautionary lockout.

Once police believed the person was no longer in the area of the school, the lockout was lifted.