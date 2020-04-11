Boil water notice issued for Presidio after water line break

All customers should boil their water before consuming it or using it to brush their teeth.

PRESIDIO, Texas — The City of Presidio has issued a boil water notice after a main water line break.

All customers should boil their water before consuming it or using it to brush their teeth.

Alternatively, residents can purchase bottle water or obtain it from some other source for drinking water.

When boiling the water, residents should bring it to a rigorous boil for two minutes before consuming to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed.

Officials will notify Presidio residents when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.