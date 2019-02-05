BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has issued a boil water notice for a portion of the area.

Customers living west of Highway 87 and south of FM 700 should boil their water prior to any consumption including drinking, washing hands and brushing teeth.

Children, seniors ad those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and microbes that could be in the water.

To ensure water is safe citizens should bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and continue it for two minutes. People can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water.

The reason for the notice is due to a 20 inch distribution repair line that required water to be drained from a portion of the city's water system.

RELATED: Valve replacement project in Big Spring causes water outage

The City of Big Spring does not have an estimated date for when the boil notice will be lifted, but will send a notice when the order is no longer in effect.